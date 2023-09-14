Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 03:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

The clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh camp have concluded their current round, entering its first week amidst a lack of solutions and the failure of all attempts to curb the ongoing bloodshed. 

The round, described as the most violent, renewed Thursday morning on all fronts. The toll since its outbreak last Thursday stands at 15 killed and over 150 injured, as the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

This continues amidst the repercussions of the crisis that Sidon and the entire region are experiencing due to these clashes, which peaked on Wednesday with the intensification of battlefronts and fighting axes all at once. 

They lasted until after midnight, ceasing on the Hattin neighborhood - Jabal al-Halib front from the south-eastern side of the camp while sporadically continuing on the other side, in the northern area of the Burqasat -  Al-Tawaree areas, according to the NNA.

During this time, flares were used for the first time in the camp's sky, and new types of artillery and rocket shells were introduced, with the sound of their explosions heard in distant places in the southern region. 

This led to fires igniting inside homes in the conflict zones and targeted areas, resulting in a significant wave of displacement of residents, including new neighborhoods, due to the intensified random shelling that affected them.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Clashes

Ain Al-Hilweh

Camp

Conflict

LBCI Next
Water scarcity and forest fires burden Akkar residents in northern Lebanon
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Renewed clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp, injuring Islamic Jihad official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Water scarcity and forest fires burden Akkar residents in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:48

China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More