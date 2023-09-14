Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

The clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh camp have concluded their current round, entering its first week amidst a lack of solutions and the failure of all attempts to curb the ongoing bloodshed.



The round, described as the most violent, renewed Thursday morning on all fronts. The toll since its outbreak last Thursday stands at 15 killed and over 150 injured, as the National News Agency (NNA) reported.



This continues amidst the repercussions of the crisis that Sidon and the entire region are experiencing due to these clashes, which peaked on Wednesday with the intensification of battlefronts and fighting axes all at once.



They lasted until after midnight, ceasing on the Hattin neighborhood - Jabal al-Halib front from the south-eastern side of the camp while sporadically continuing on the other side, in the northern area of the Burqasat - Al-Tawaree areas, according to the NNA.



During this time, flares were used for the first time in the camp's sky, and new types of artillery and rocket shells were introduced, with the sound of their explosions heard in distant places in the southern region.



This led to fires igniting inside homes in the conflict zones and targeted areas, resulting in a significant wave of displacement of residents, including new neighborhoods, due to the intensified random shelling that affected them.