Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 10:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
The efforts made by the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, throughout the day to stop the clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh camp have succeeded.
It culminated in an agreement to cease fire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Speaker Of Parliament
Nabih Berri
Cashes
Ain Al-Hilweh
Ceasefire
