Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation

Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 10:11
High views
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri&#39;s mediation
0min
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation

The efforts made by the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, throughout the day to stop the clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh camp have succeeded. 

It culminated in an agreement to cease fire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday.
 
 

