Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

2023-09-15
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

Complete calm prevails in the fighting zones inside the Ain al-Hilweh camp after the ceasefire agreement, which is still in effect despite security and political challenges. 

More than fifteen hours have passed since the agreement came into effect at 6:00 PM on Thursday.

The security situation in the camp has witnessed tranquility, except for some rounds of gunfire heard around midnight and the throwing of a bomb in the morning. Still, soon after, calm returned to all parts of the camp.

According to the National News Agency, medical reports indicate that the toll of the recent battles in Ain al-Hilweh camp, since they erupted, reached 17 dead and over 150 wounded.
 

