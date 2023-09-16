Mikati, Bou Habib head to UN General Assembly

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, departed from Beirut this morning heading to New York with the official Lebanese delegation, led by Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, to participate in the opening of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the activities held on its sidelines.



During his stay in New York and on the sidelines of the session, Minister Bou Habib will have a series of meetings and contacts to discuss Lebanese and regional issues.