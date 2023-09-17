News
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
Lebanon News
2023-09-17 | 09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
A massive fire broke out near the wall of Kharayeb town. Strong winds accelerated its spread towards residential homes, prompting immediate action from Civil Defense personnel stationed at the Kharayeb center.
This response was in coordination with the municipality and residents.
Firefighters from the Civil Defense in the Zararieh town center also rushed to the scene in an attempt to extinguish the flames.
Lebanon News
Fire
Kharayeb
Civil Defense
Respond
