MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
Lebanon News
2023-09-18 | 04:13
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
MP Elias Estephan called on Speaker Nabih Berri to fulfill his constitutional role regarding protecting the constitution and calling for a presidential election session.
He stated during an interview with LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show “that the constitution takes precedence over everything, and it clearly specifies how a president should be elected. Any call for dialogue is a waste of time, especially when it prevents the application of the constitution."
He added that “French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian emphasized the need to consider a third candidate as long as Jihad Azour and Sleiman Frangieh do not garner enough votes. However, it's evident that the other side still clings to Frangieh."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Berri
Elections
Presidency
