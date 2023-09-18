MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role

MP Elias Estephan called on Speaker Nabih Berri to fulfill his constitutional role regarding protecting the constitution and calling for a presidential election session.



He stated during an interview with LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show “that the constitution takes precedence over everything, and it clearly specifies how a president should be elected. Any call for dialogue is a waste of time, especially when it prevents the application of the constitution."



He added that “French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian emphasized the need to consider a third candidate as long as Jihad Azour and Sleiman Frangieh do not garner enough votes. However, it's evident that the other side still clings to Frangieh."