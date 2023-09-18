MP Achraf Baydoun said on Monday that Speaker Nabih Berri's position is clear.

“We will enter the Parliament with more than one candidate until the white smoke rises in consecutive open sessions until the election... and whoever comes, comes," he added.



He said during an interview with LBCI’s "Naharkom Said" TV show that "Berri called for constructive, positive, and open dialogue with our partner in the nation.”

“Some talk about external understandings to reach an agreement internally. But we ask, for those who obstruct dialogue, wouldn't it be better for this understanding to be achieved through dialogue and openness?" he said.

He emphasized that former Minister Sleiman Frangieh is still their steadfast candidate, saying, "We don't impose any conditions on anyone, and we won't allow the other side to impose any conditions on us. We will bring Frangieh's name to the dialogue table with goodwill, and whoever convinces the other side, let it be."