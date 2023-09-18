MP Baydoun to LBCI: We don't impose any conditions on anyone

Lebanon News
2023-09-18 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Baydoun to LBCI: We don&#39;t impose any conditions on anyone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Baydoun to LBCI: We don't impose any conditions on anyone

MP Achraf Baydoun said on Monday that Speaker Nabih Berri's position is clear. 
“We will enter the Parliament with more than one candidate until the white smoke rises in consecutive open sessions until the election... and whoever comes, comes," he added.

He said during an interview with LBCI’s "Naharkom Said" TV show that "Berri called for constructive, positive, and open dialogue with our partner in the nation.”
“Some talk about external understandings to reach an agreement internally. But we ask, for those who obstruct dialogue, wouldn't it be better for this understanding to be achieved through dialogue and openness?" he said.
He emphasized that former Minister Sleiman Frangieh is still their steadfast candidate, saying, "We don't impose any conditions on anyone, and we won't allow the other side to impose any conditions on us. We will bring Frangieh's name to the dialogue table with goodwill, and whoever convinces the other side, let it be."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidency

Elections

LBCI Next
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-16

Diplomatic Developments and Regional Dynamics: Lebanon's Presidential Elections and Palestinian Ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Minister Bouchikian: Factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Al-Rahi Urges Preservation of Lebanon's Unique Role in the Region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More