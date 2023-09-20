News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
2023-09-20 | 18:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Shots were fired at a US embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday, the embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said, noting no injuries were reported, according to
Reuters.
Read the full story at:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/shots-fired-us-embassy-lebanon-no-injuries-embassy-spokesperson-2023-09-20/
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Shots
US
Embassy
Spokesperson
Jake Nelson
Next
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future
0
Middle East News
12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
Middle East News
12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
0
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
0
Middle East News
12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
Middle East News
12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system
0
World News
2023-08-22
US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite
World News
2023-08-22
US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
2
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
5
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
6
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
7
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More