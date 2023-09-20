Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

2023-09-20 | 18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

Shots were fired at a US embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday, the embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said, noting no injuries were reported, according to Reuters. 

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/shots-fired-us-embassy-lebanon-no-injuries-embassy-spokesperson-2023-09-20/

