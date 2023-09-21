News
Major General Aroldo Lázaro: UNIFIL's commitment to defusing tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 09:40
Major General Aroldo Lázaro: UNIFIL's commitment to defusing tensions in South Lebanon
Peacekeepers representing 49 countries reaffirmed their dedication to peace and stability as they commemorated Thursday's International Day of Peace in Naqoura, South Lebanon.
The event, hosted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at its headquarters, brought together a diverse gathering, including Lebanese political leaders, local authorities, religious figures, the Lebanese Armed Forces, security personnel, UN officials, and international community members.
UNIFIL's Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, addressed the audience, stating, "As our name says, we are peacekeepers – we keep the peace, but we do not bestow it," adding, "We keep the peace that the parties have each given space for, have each worked to maintain in their own ways. But whenever it is threatened, UNIFIL is there, ready to help."
Major General Lázaro, alongside Brigadier General Mounir Shehade representing the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), laid wreaths at the cenotaph in memory of the more than 300 UNIFIL peacekeepers who have lost their lives while serving in South Lebanon since 1978.
The UNIFIL leader emphasized the strong partnership between the mission and the Lebanese government and armed forces.
He said, "We are here at the invitation of the Lebanese government, who have been our hosts for over forty-five years [...] We coordinate closely with the Lebanese Armed Forces, conducting patrols with them and on our own, to help the government someday exercise its authority over the entirety of this beautiful country."
He also highlighted the significance of restraint and UNIFIL's role in deescalating tensions.
"The danger of miscalculation remains, a danger that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities and lead us to conflict," he cautioned.
"It is important for the parties to bear this in mind and to use our liaison and coordination mechanisms to deconflict situations and decrease tensions. The full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 remains a shared responsibility, and the commitment of the parties is necessary to advance towards a long-term solution."
The ceremony included the presentation of the UN Peacekeeping Medal to military staff officers for their contributions to the mission's objectives. White doves were released at UNIFIL's cenotaph as a symbolic gesture of peace.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
General Aroldo Lázaro
UNIFIL
South Lebanon
Peacekeepers
International Day Of Peace
Naqoura
