Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat

Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat

Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, expressed his concern over the ongoing discussions regarding the influx of new Syrian refugees into Lebanon and the existing refugee population.

He emphasized that this poses a significant existential threat to Lebanon and its people.

Geagea pointed out that The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and its allies not only constitute a majority within the government but effectively control the entire caretaker government.

He questioned why this government has not convened, especially given the growing Syrian dilemma in Lebanon, which has become an existential threat. He argued that clear and specific executive orders have been issued to all relevant security agencies responsible for enforcing Lebanese laws.

Furthermore, Geagea argued that the relevant ministers' vigilant and concerted efforts, particularly those of interior, defense, and justice, are essential to mitigate this existential threat to Lebanon.

He stressed that issuing statements and engaging in political exploitation only exacerbate the crisis.
 

