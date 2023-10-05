News
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-10-05 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
During an honorary dinner in Houston, MP Nadim Gemayel expressed his deep concern for the Lebanese expatriates who have left Lebanon and are now scattered across the United States and other countries, contributing their expertise in various fields of science, industry, culture, and intellect.
Lebanon faces significant struggles on its home soil. He emphasized that this concern goes beyond the presidential vacuum and extends to the void in all state institutions, hoping the challenges ahead will not be even more significant.
Gemayel stated, "I am certain that every Lebanese who left Lebanon decades ago remains connected to their homeland, which will prosper once again, no matter how long it takes. If you genuinely care about Lebanon, and I am sure you do, the political and economic situation in Lebanon is dire, unlike anything we have seen before, despite the harsh wars Lebanon has endured on its soil. So, as much as you may dislike Lebanese politics, I urge you to hold onto your Lebanese identity. Supporting your people and friends in your homeland is more important than all the wealth in the world, whether from the IMF or the World Bank."
He added, "It seems that after the French initiative, which appears to have stalled, and after the renewed old Qatari initiative, a new element has entered the equation of the Lebanese presidency, namely the issue of gas and oil in our waters."
Regarding the issue of Syrian refugees, Gemayel said, "The Syrian refugee issue is lost among officials. The decision to secure the borders must be made, whether related to Syrian refugees or smuggling operations from Lebanon to Syria. However, such a decision has not been realized because those with the power to make it fear confronting Hezbollah, which is the main problem. Since 2011, we have been calling to protect our borders with Syria to preserve our economy and money. At that time, we accused Hezbollah of being traitors and acting in Israel's interest by calling for protecting our borders."
Lebanon News
MP
Nadim Gemayel
Syrian
Displacement
Hezbollah
Next
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Previous
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Interior Minister discusses security and Syrian displacement with Berri in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Interior Minister discusses security and Syrian displacement with Berri in Ain el-Tineh
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-02
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
2023-10-02
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
Mawlawi discussed with the Ambassador of Cyprus the Syrian refugee issue and with the Palestinian Minister of Local Government the camps’ conditions
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
Mawlawi discussed with the Ambassador of Cyprus the Syrian refugee issue and with the Palestinian Minister of Local Government the camps’ conditions
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
0
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Families of Beirut Blast Victims Demand Accountability
Lebanon News
13:21
Families of Beirut Blast Victims Demand Accountability
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral
0
Middle East News
2023-09-04
UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos
Middle East News
2023-09-04
UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
3
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
4
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
6
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
11:02
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
Lebanon News
11:02
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
