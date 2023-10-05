MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

During an honorary dinner in Houston, MP Nadim Gemayel expressed his deep concern for the Lebanese expatriates who have left Lebanon and are now scattered across the United States and other countries, contributing their expertise in various fields of science, industry, culture, and intellect.



Lebanon faces significant struggles on its home soil. He emphasized that this concern goes beyond the presidential vacuum and extends to the void in all state institutions, hoping the challenges ahead will not be even more significant.



Gemayel stated, "I am certain that every Lebanese who left Lebanon decades ago remains connected to their homeland, which will prosper once again, no matter how long it takes. If you genuinely care about Lebanon, and I am sure you do, the political and economic situation in Lebanon is dire, unlike anything we have seen before, despite the harsh wars Lebanon has endured on its soil. So, as much as you may dislike Lebanese politics, I urge you to hold onto your Lebanese identity. Supporting your people and friends in your homeland is more important than all the wealth in the world, whether from the IMF or the World Bank."



He added, "It seems that after the French initiative, which appears to have stalled, and after the renewed old Qatari initiative, a new element has entered the equation of the Lebanese presidency, namely the issue of gas and oil in our waters."



Regarding the issue of Syrian refugees, Gemayel said, "The Syrian refugee issue is lost among officials. The decision to secure the borders must be made, whether related to Syrian refugees or smuggling operations from Lebanon to Syria. However, such a decision has not been realized because those with the power to make it fear confronting Hezbollah, which is the main problem. Since 2011, we have been calling to protect our borders with Syria to preserve our economy and money. At that time, we accused Hezbollah of being traitors and acting in Israel's interest by calling for protecting our borders."





