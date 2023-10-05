News
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Lebanon News
2023-10-05 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdallah Boukhari received on Thursday at his office in the embassy, Faisal Karameh, the head of the "Karama Movement" and a member of the Lebanese Parliament.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries, ways to enhance them, and the latest developments in Lebanon, especially the presidential file and the necessity of its completion.
They also discussed several issues and files of mutual interest.
Lebanon News
Boukhari
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Next
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Families of Beirut Blast Victims Demand Accountability
Previous
