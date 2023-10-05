News
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
Lebanon News
2023-10-05 | 16:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
In a pivotal move aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati have agreed on a set of measures, including the reopening of the UAE embassy in Beirut and facilitating visa issuance for Lebanese citizens traveling to the UAE, as reported by the state-run WAM agency.
During Mikati’s visit to Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the unwavering solidarity and brotherly relations that bind the UAE and Lebanon, recounting the UAE’s steadfast support for the Lebanese people since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Sheikh expressed his persistent commitment to Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, ensuring the UAE’s continuous backing of its people. He emphasized the UAE’s stance toward Lebanon is rooted in safeguarding its security, stability, sovereignty, territorial unity, and advancing the welfare and prosperity of its people. Sheikh Mohammed articulated, “We want to see Lebanon strong, cohesive, and an active player in its Arab, regional, and international environment."
Welcoming Prime Minister Mikati at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh shared his wishes for Lebanon to enjoy stability, security, prosperity, and development that aligns with the aspirations of its fraternal people.
The dialogue between the two leaders explored the brotherly relations between the nations and ways to bolster and evolve them, especially in development and economic sectors, among other aspects serving the interests of both countries.
A consensus was reached to institute necessary procedures for the reopening of the UAE embassy in Beirut and to formulate a joint committee to establish a mechanism to ease the issuance of visas for Lebanese individuals traveling to the UAE.
Mikati briefed the UAE President on developments in the Lebanese arena and the efforts being undertaken to devise solutions to the challenges faced at various levels. Views on several prevailing Arab and international issues were exchanged.
Expressing his gratitude and appreciation, Mikati thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the continued support Lebanon receives from the UAE, which has positively impacted the Lebanese people’s spirits. He highlighted that the UAE’s genuine brotherly positions and the support provided to Lebanon during previous phases have contributed to enhancing its ability to confront numerous challenges.
