The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO

Lebanon News
2023-10-06 | 02:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO

The Public Health Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), has initiated a seasonal influenza vaccination campaign following the arrival of a donation of 10,000 doses of seasonal influenza vaccine to Lebanon. The United Nations Information Center in Beirut reported this information.

The Ministry highlighted in a statement that additional doses may be available through the private sector for individual purchases at pharmacies or wholesale purchases for private hospitals.

The Ministry prioritized three at-risk population groups based on recommendations from the World Health Organization:

-       Healthcare workers on the frontlines, including those working in public hospitals, primary healthcare centers, nursing homes, and public cancer/kidney dialysis centers.

-       Elderly residents in contracted nursing homes under the Public Health Ministry.

-       Individuals with chronic health conditions, especially kidney dialysis patients, are covered by the Public Health Ministry.

Lebanon News

Public Health

Ministry

Seasonal

Influenza

Vaccination

Campaign

Collaboration

WHO

LBCI Next
No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-09

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-05

The Finance Ministry clarifies budget reporting amidst media speculation

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

WHO approves second vaccine for children against malaria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-04

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More