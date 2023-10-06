News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO
Lebanon News
2023-10-06 | 02:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO
The Public Health Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), has initiated a seasonal influenza vaccination campaign following the arrival of a donation of 10,000 doses of seasonal influenza vaccine to Lebanon. The United Nations Information Center in Beirut reported this information.
The Ministry highlighted in a statement that additional doses may be available through the private sector for individual purchases at pharmacies or wholesale purchases for private hospitals.
The Ministry prioritized three at-risk population groups based on recommendations from the World Health Organization:
- Healthcare workers on the frontlines, including those working in public hospitals, primary healthcare centers, nursing homes, and public cancer/kidney dialysis centers.
- Elderly residents in contracted nursing homes under the Public Health Ministry.
- Individuals with chronic health conditions, especially kidney dialysis patients, are covered by the Public Health Ministry.
Lebanon News
Public Health
Ministry
Seasonal
Influenza
Vaccination
Campaign
Collaboration
WHO
Next
No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-09
Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-09-09
Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-05
The Finance Ministry clarifies budget reporting amidst media speculation
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-05
The Finance Ministry clarifies budget reporting amidst media speculation
0
World News
2023-10-02
WHO approves second vaccine for children against malaria
World News
2023-10-02
WHO approves second vaccine for children against malaria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
0
Lebanon News
03:41
No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges
Lebanon News
03:41
No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
0
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
2
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
3
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
6
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
7
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
8
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More