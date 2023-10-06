The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO

The Public Health Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), has initiated a seasonal influenza vaccination campaign following the arrival of a donation of 10,000 doses of seasonal influenza vaccine to Lebanon. The United Nations Information Center in Beirut reported this information.



The Ministry highlighted in a statement that additional doses may be available through the private sector for individual purchases at pharmacies or wholesale purchases for private hospitals.



The Ministry prioritized three at-risk population groups based on recommendations from the World Health Organization:



- Healthcare workers on the frontlines, including those working in public hospitals, primary healthcare centers, nursing homes, and public cancer/kidney dialysis centers.



- Elderly residents in contracted nursing homes under the Public Health Ministry.



- Individuals with chronic health conditions, especially kidney dialysis patients, are covered by the Public Health Ministry.