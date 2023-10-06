No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges

2023-10-06 | 03:41
No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges
2min
No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges

The Maronite League fears that the Syrian refugee file may become a comprehensive "social explosion," accompanied by severe security implications, both in Lebanon and the near and distant surroundings.

In a statement, the Maronite League points out that the absence of any official roadmap to regulate the presence of Syrians and their return to their homeland will lead to their entrenchment in Lebanon, paving the way for their integration and resettlement.

They describe what is happening as a crime the international community commits, in which various bodies participate under multiple names. Terrorist organizations, human trafficking networks, and criminal gangs benefit from it.

The Maronite League calls on all Lebanese to unite and stand together to deter what is being planned against Lebanon and to support the Lebanese Army and security forces.

They also request the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to adhere to the terms of the agreement signed in 2003 and to implement the memorandum of understanding with the Lebanese state regarding the handover of Syrian refugee data to the General Security.

They urge non-governmental organizations to abide by the laws and not engage in activities prioritizing financial interests over Lebanon's.
 

