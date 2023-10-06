LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

2023-10-06 | 04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
0min
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

In the altercation that took place in Dora between Lebanese and Syrians, LBCI security sources confirmed that eight Syrians who were in the country illegally have been detained by the Lebanese Army and will be referred to General Security for further action.

According to security information, the altercation began around 5 p.m. Thursday between a Lebanese woman and a Lebanese man when she hit him with her car and broke his phone.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
