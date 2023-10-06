MP Gemayel discusses presidential candidates, Hezbollah, and Syrian refugee crisis

Lebanon News
2023-10-06 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gemayel discusses presidential candidates, Hezbollah, and Syrian refugee crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
MP Gemayel discusses presidential candidates, Hezbollah, and Syrian refugee crisis

The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, emphasized that the security measures surrounding him are due to security threats and advice, along with an analysis of the current situation, without disclosing the nature of the threats or their source.

In an interview with the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Rai," conducted at his home in Bikfaya, Gemayel mentioned that when Hezbollah announces that it is no longer committed to its presidential choice and is willing to discuss alternatives, all possibilities open up for dialogue and discussion of candidates.

He added, "We don't have a camouflage candidate; we have a genuine candidate. Our main candidate is Michel Moawad, and we accepted Jihad Azour as a step towards accommodating the other team. However, they didn't meet us halfway. We went for a compromise candidate, Jihad Azour because he was a consensus choice among most opposition parties and was supported by the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)."

Gemayel questioned the insistence on negotiations while everyone knows each other's stances and why candidates are not publicly presented. He mentioned that there is no issue among Christians, as Maronite leaders have reached a consensus on Jihad Azour.

Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Gemayel noted that Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a close friend of Bashar al-Assad, who is responsible for border control and preventing the return of refugees to Syria.

Gemayel stated, "Nasrallah wants them to return. Assad's regime is responsible for receiving its citizens in their homeland. Nasrallah is using his country and manipulating his suffering people as a card to pressure the international community to lift sanctions."

He concluded by explaining the proposal carried by the Qatari envoy, which included three presidential candidates, stating, "We are still considering the consensus list of names. At the beginning of the crisis, under the initiative of Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, there was a proposal with 11 names, and we excluded three because they belonged to parties that disqualify them from being compromise candidates (Sleiman Frangieh, Ibrahim Kanaan, and Michel Moawad)."

Lebanon News

MP

Sami Gemayel

Presidential

Candidates

Hezbollah

Syrian

Refugee

Crisis

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-03

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

The Public Health Ministry launches seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in collaboration with WHO

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:53

Lawsuit alleges discriminatory pay schemes at SpaceX

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:13

Snap’s AI chatbot draws scrutiny in UK over kids’ privacy concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More