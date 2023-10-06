Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead

Lebanon News
2023-10-06 | 09:43

Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
0min
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead

Four people have died, and several cases of suffocation have been reported in Zahle Prison, which houses 650 inmates, due to a fire that broke out inside. Initial information suggests that the fire resulted from a riot.

Ambulances belonging to the Red Cross and Civil Defense are working to transport several injured individuals to the Elias Hrawi Governmental Hospital for treatment.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Zahle

Prison

Inmates

Fire

Riot

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
LBCI Previous

