LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

Lebanon News
2023-10-06 | 10:07
High views
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

LBCI sources confirmed that the Lebanese Army arrested 27 Syrians in the Dora area on Friday following the altercation that occurred on Thursday.

Tensions prevailed in the Dora region due to a dispute between Lebanese and Syrian individuals.

It was reported that the altercation occurred due to an incident between a motorcycle rider and the owner of a tailoring workshop who employed Syrian workers in the workshop.
 

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
