Hezbollah expressed its support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and the fighters from various Palestinian factions, including the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.



This support comes in the wake of what they called a "heroic and extensive operation," characterized by divine success and a promise of ultimate, comprehensive victory.



According to Hezbollah, this victorious operation is a resolute response to the ongoing crimes and continuous violations committed by the occupying forces against the Palestinian people's sanctity, dignity, and honor.



It serves as a renewed affirmation that the will of the Palestinian people and the resistance's determination are the sole choices in confronting aggression occupation, and sends a message to the Arab and Islamic world, as well as the international community, especially those seeking normalization with this enemy.



The message is clear: the Palestinian cause remains a living issue that will persist until victory and liberation are achieved.



Hezbollah called the Arab and Islamic nations and all freedom-loving people worldwide to declare their support for the Palestinian people and the resistance movements, which confirmed their unity through words and actions on the ground.



Furthermore, the Islamic Resistance leadership in Lebanon has been closely monitoring the significant developments on the Palestinian front. They attentively follow the situation on the ground and maintain direct communication with the Palestinian resistance leadership inside and outside Palestine. This continuous exchange aims to assess events and the progress of operations.



Therefore, Hezbollah urges the Zionist enemy's government to carefully consider the valuable lessons and insights demonstrated by the Palestinian resistance on the battlefield and in the arenas of confrontation and combat.