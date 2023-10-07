News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance
Lebanon News
2023-10-07 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance
The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, said in a statement that his perspective on the current situation in Palestine, seeing it as a correction of history, a blow to normalization, and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance.
He also noted the unprecedented shock to the Zionist legend, supported by the world's most powerful leaders, and highlighted the inevitable image of Israel's imminent downfall.
He emphasized the need to focus on the unity of battles and strategic necessity, emphasizing that staying abreast of developments is crucial.
He stated, "We are witnessing a small-scale view of the new regional map. Some may understand that normalization is betrayal, loss, and self-destruction. Therefore, all pride, partnership, support, and backing go to the Palestinian resistance and its steadfast axis. The hand is on the trigger, the eye on the countdown, the heart on the foundations, and the goal is the recovery of Jerusalem and Palestine, with the potential to reshape the entire region."
Lebanon News
Sheikh
Ahmad Kabalan
Palestine
Normalization
Reaffirmation
Strategic
Choice
Resistance
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-26
Strategic calculations: Saudi Ambassador to Palestine's impact on Israel-Saudi ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-26
Strategic calculations: Saudi Ambassador to Palestine's impact on Israel-Saudi ties
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping
0
World News
2023-10-02
Ukraine says it 'respects' Slovakia's choice
World News
2023-10-02
Ukraine says it 'respects' Slovakia's choice
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
Lebanon News
04:59
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
0
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:30
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
Middle East News
05:30
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
0
Sports News
2023-10-05
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup
Sports News
2023-10-05
Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay granted automatic qualification for 2030 FIFA World Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
3
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
4
Middle East News
05:30
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
Middle East News
05:30
Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price
5
Lebanon News
04:59
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
Lebanon News
04:59
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
7
Middle East News
06:36
Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack
Middle East News
06:36
Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack
8
Middle East News
07:16
Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue
Middle East News
07:16
Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More