Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

Lebanon News
2023-10-07 | 06:05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance
2min
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, said in a statement that his perspective on the current situation in Palestine, seeing it as a correction of history, a blow to normalization, and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance. 

He also noted the unprecedented shock to the Zionist legend, supported by the world's most powerful leaders, and highlighted the inevitable image of Israel's imminent downfall. 

He emphasized the need to focus on the unity of battles and strategic necessity, emphasizing that staying abreast of developments is crucial. 

He stated, "We are witnessing a small-scale view of the new regional map. Some may understand that normalization is betrayal, loss, and self-destruction. Therefore, all pride, partnership, support, and backing go to the Palestinian resistance and its steadfast axis. The hand is on the trigger, the eye on the countdown, the heart on the foundations, and the goal is the recovery of Jerusalem and Palestine, with the potential to reshape the entire region."

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
LBCI Previous

