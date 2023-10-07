MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

MP Sami Gemayel, the head of the Kataeb Party, warned sternly against the possibility of Lebanon becoming a "security-police state" if Hezbollah and its allies successfully impose their presidential candidate for another six-year term.



Gemayel emphasized that such a scenario could lead to a significant transformation in Lebanon, stifling dissent and forcing those who oppose the current infringement on Lebanese sovereignty into exile.



Gemayel asserted that political parties in Lebanon are ready to accept a consensus candidate who possesses the minimum qualifications and respects the nation's interests, except Hezbollah, which insists on imposing its candidate, refusing to engage in the democratic process or seek compromise.



He argued that Lebanon is currently experiencing an attempt at occupation by an armed, ideological militia that takes orders from external powers and seeks to dictate the Lebanese presidency through coercion, obstruction, and threats.



Highlighting the urgency of creating a balanced response to counter these developments, Gemayel called for forming a united front capable of leading a peaceful resistance against the hijacking of Lebanon's destiny.



Gemayel also commented on the ongoing economic situation in Lebanon, describing it as a process of transferring wealth and shifting the economy from legitimate to illegitimate means.



He cited the imposition of taxes by the state to fund political patronage networks, which places a burden on legitimate business owners, forcing them to raise prices on their goods and services.



Consequently, this compels Lebanese citizens to turn to the shadow economy, where lower prices are offered, mainly relying on smuggling routes controlled by illicit actors through border crossings and ports.