MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

Lebanon News
2023-10-07 | 10:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

MP Sami Gemayel, the head of the Kataeb Party, warned sternly against the possibility of Lebanon becoming a "security-police state" if Hezbollah and its allies successfully impose their presidential candidate for another six-year term. 

Gemayel emphasized that such a scenario could lead to a significant transformation in Lebanon, stifling dissent and forcing those who oppose the current infringement on Lebanese sovereignty into exile.

Gemayel asserted that political parties in Lebanon are ready to accept a consensus candidate who possesses the minimum qualifications and respects the nation's interests, except Hezbollah, which insists on imposing its candidate, refusing to engage in the democratic process or seek compromise. 

He argued that Lebanon is currently experiencing an attempt at occupation by an armed, ideological militia that takes orders from external powers and seeks to dictate the Lebanese presidency through coercion, obstruction, and threats.

Highlighting the urgency of creating a balanced response to counter these developments, Gemayel called for forming a united front capable of leading a peaceful resistance against the hijacking of Lebanon's destiny.

Gemayel also commented on the ongoing economic situation in Lebanon, describing it as a process of transferring wealth and shifting the economy from legitimate to illegitimate means. 

He cited the imposition of taxes by the state to fund political patronage networks, which places a burden on legitimate business owners, forcing them to raise prices on their goods and services. 

Consequently, this compels Lebanese citizens to turn to the shadow economy, where lower prices are offered, mainly relying on smuggling routes controlled by illicit actors through border crossings and ports.

Lebanon News

MP

Sami Gemayel

Warn

Lebanon

Security

Police

State

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-02

General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-24

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-09

MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-06

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More