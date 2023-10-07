NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

Lebanon News
2023-10-07 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

The Lebanese Army has taken measures to close a military road adjacent to the Blue Line near El Hamames as Israeli military vehicles continue to deploy along the border in the occupied territory.

Lebanon News

NNA

Lebanese

Army

Military

Road

Blue Line

Israeli

Deployment

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-21

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-01

The quest for a compromise: Lebanon's political stalemate and the third option

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Jihadists hold Israeli soldiers captive as Gaza airstrikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More