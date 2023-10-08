Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident

Lebanon News
2023-10-08 | 01:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, announced that "Israeli army artillery forces are currently shelling with artillery fire the Lebanese area from which shooting was launched a few minutes ago towards Israeli territory."

He added, "The Israeli army is prepared to confront all scenarios and will continue to protect the security of the residents of the State of Israel."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Army

Avichay Adraee

Shelling

LBCI Next
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
05:57

Israeli army: Fighting on the ground in “certain locations” in Israel near its border with the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-20

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-19

Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

UN Special Coordinator voices deep concern over Blue Line exchange of fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:45

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-26

Le Drian urges Lebanese officials to seek a "third option" for the presidency

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

WHO approves second vaccine for children against malaria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:49

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

198 dead and more than 1,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

MP Gemayel warns of Lebanon becoming a security-police state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More