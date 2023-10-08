Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, announced that in the early hours of Sunday morning, peacekeeping troops affiliated with UNIFIL observed the firing of several rockets from southeastern Lebanon towards the Israeli-occupied territories in the Kfarchouba area. Israel also responded with artillery fire towards Lebanon in retaliation.



He added, "We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid further escalation."



Tenenti noted that "UNIFIL peacekeepers are in their positions, carrying out their tasks, and continuing their work, including taking shelter to ensure their safety."



He further stated, "We urge everyone to exercise restraint and use the communication and coordination mechanisms available to UNIFIL to de-escalate the situation and prevent a rapid deterioration of the security situation."