UN Special Coordinator voices deep concern over Blue Line exchange of fire

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expressed on the X platform, "I am deeply concerned about the exchange of fire across the Blue Line this morning."



She added: "It is more important than ever to abide by the cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of Resolution 1701 to shield Lebanon and its people from further conflagration."



She affirmed: "UNSCOL, in coordination with UNIFIL, will continue to do all it can and support efforts to safeguard Lebanon's security and stability."