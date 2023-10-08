Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel

Lebanon News
2023-10-08 | 04:45
High views
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel

In response to the Israeli targeting of Hezbollah's tents as a retaliation for the targeting of Israeli sites, LBCI has learned, citing sources close to Hezbollah, that the tent that Israel struck on Sunday morning has been reinstalled and set up by Hezbollah, with its members present inside.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Tents

