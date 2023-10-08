Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported

Lebanon News
2023-10-08 | 07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
0min
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported

The Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced that on 8/10/2023, military units affiliated with the Israeli enemy shelled the outskirts of the towns of Shebaa, Halta, Kfarchouba, and Al-Hibbariyah with artillery and tanks.

This comes following the firing of shells and rockets from one of the southern areas towards the positions of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Lebanese territories. The hostile shelling resulted in injuries among the civilians who were transported to hospitals for treatment.

In parallel, the Lebanese Army has been deploying in border areas since 7/10/2023, conducting patrols and closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the UNIFIL.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Military

Israel

Shebaa

Halta

Kfarchouba

Al-Hibbariyah

Artillery

Tanks

Shells

Rockets

Lebanese Army

UNIFIL

