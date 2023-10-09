News
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 05:59
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib discussed with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, the recent developments in Gaza and preparations for an emergency meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers Council in Cairo.
The ministers also deliberated on the upcoming visit of Minister Bou Habib to Syria to discuss the issue of Syrian refugees and possible solutions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Gaza
Refugee
Next
Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Previous
