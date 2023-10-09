Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 06:24
Military alert on Lebanon&#39;s southern border, military centers in settlements
0min
Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

A military alert has been observed on the southern border with Israel, and homes in settlements on the southern border have been evacuated and transformed into military centers.

Military movement and tanks have been spotted, with Israeli flags raised on the border.
 

Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
