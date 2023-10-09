News
Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 07:12
Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine
The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has been closely monitoring the situation in southern Lebanon through international, Arab, and local communications. He has received calls from several heads of state and governments expressing their concern.
During these discussions, Mikati emphasized the government's top priority: preserving security and stability in southern Lebanon.
He reiterated the importance of maintaining calm along the Blue Line, adhering to UN Resolution 1701, and ending continuous Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty by air, land, and sea, as well as the withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.
Mikati pointed out that these communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in Palestinian territories while protecting it.
Moreover, Mikati reiterated the urgent need for Lebanon to elect a new president and end the ongoing political tensions. He emphasized that the danger looming over Lebanon does not discriminate among specific parties or political factions. Still, it will seriously affect all Lebanese and the overall Lebanese situation if not addressed.
He stated, "In these challenging circumstances facing the region, it is no longer acceptable for internal divisions and disputes to persist over issues that go beyond current events and potential consequences. Positions of polarization and incitement must cease, and all wills should unite during a phase that is, without exaggeration, one of the most dangerous and uncertain regarding expectations, choices, and possibilities."
In this context, he noted that "what is happening within Palestinian territories is an inevitable result of Israel's approach towards the Palestinian people and their legitimate demands."
He suggested that resolving this ongoing conflict should begin with the international community shouldering its responsibilities and pressuring Israel to return to the path of peace based on well-known references, particularly the Arab Peace Initiative issued at the Beirut Summit in 2002.
