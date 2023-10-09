MP Raad: Israel is no longer an invincible force and has become vulnerable

2023-10-09 | 07:34
MP Raad: Israel is no longer an invincible force and has become vulnerable
2min
MP Raad: Israel is no longer an invincible force and has become vulnerable

The head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, announced a shift in power dynamics, asserting Israel's military superiority in confronting resistance has ended.

Raad stated, "After just 15 minutes, the tent was reinstalled by the resistance fighters who remained in its vicinity to protect it. The enemy's army did not dare to fire a single shot in their direction, fearing engagement in a confrontation they do not desire."

He emphasized that "Israel is no longer an invincible force and has become vulnerable, likening it to a hollow robot devoid of substance." Raad claimed that Israel can display its military might outwardly, but it lacks the internal strength to protect the occupied territory.

Raad applauded those who seized the opportunity to demand their rights, emphasizing the importance of reclaiming the nation's sanctities from Israeli desecration, which affects the dignity of all the region's inhabitants and their faith.

Regarding the nations eager for normalization, Raad suggested they should work to de-escalate tensions and call for a temporary ceasefire to settle the matter. He argued that Israel is struggling to comprehend and adapt to the recent events, and this operation has the potential to pave the way for the dismantling of its entity.

In conclusion, Raad asserted that it is time for this temporary entity to fade away, relieving the burden it imposes on the region's inhabitants, at least from their perspective.

Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine
