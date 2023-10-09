Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 08:54
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing &#39;militants&#39; from Lebanon
0min
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, announced that the Israeli army had killed a number of militants who crossed the border towards Israeli territory from Lebanese territory.

He added, "The fighters continue to carry out search operations in the area. Helicopters are currently conducting strikes in the region."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Border

Israel

Army

Avichay Adraee

Militants

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
