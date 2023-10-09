Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

On Monday, border areas of a Lebanese town in the south were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, as reported by a local official to AFP.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it had killed "several suspected militants" after they infiltrated from the Lebanese side.



Hezbollah quickly denied any responsibility for the incident.



In a brief statement, their media office stated, "There is no truth to the circulating information about clashes between resistance elements and the Israeli enemy or any infiltration operation into the interior."







AFP