Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
The Israeli artillery shelling has expanded, targeting the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district, the National News Agency reported.
It also added that there is also intensive reconnaissance aircraft flying at low altitudes in the southern skies.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Artillery
Shelling
Aita Al-Shaab
Bint Jbeil
