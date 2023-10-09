Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 09:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist

Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt emphasized on Monday that Hezbollah does not need to open a battle today, as a mighty Palestinian people is fighting.

 Jumblatt’s comments were made to al-Mayadeen, whereby he stated that there are immense capabilities in the Arab world to aid Palestine, and there is no need for a handful of Western racist aid. 

He affirmed that Palestine will return, Israeli colonization will cease, just like the Crusades did, and warned that if Israel wants to erase Gaza, we will enter into the unknown, with the Palestinian people being mighty and the battle is still in its early stages. 

He questioned why the West aligns with Israel, asserting that there is an occupied Palestinian people, and it is essential to stand with their rights. 

Jumblatt considered the statements of Israeli extremists akin to colonialism and described it as racist extremism, emphasizing the need for a unified Arab stance calling for the end of occupation.

Lebanon News

Jumblatt

Lebanon

West

Aid

Unity

Palestine

LBCI Next
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

UNIFIL reports explosions near Al-Boustan in Southwest Lebanon, urges restraint

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt

LBCI
World News
2023-09-29

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Tensions rise as shelling nears Southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
World News
06:45

Borrell: Emergency meeting on Tuesday for EU foreign ministers regarding Israel and Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More