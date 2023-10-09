Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist

Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt emphasized on Monday that Hezbollah does not need to open a battle today, as a mighty Palestinian people is fighting.



Jumblatt’s comments were made to al-Mayadeen, whereby he stated that there are immense capabilities in the Arab world to aid Palestine, and there is no need for a handful of Western racist aid.



He affirmed that Palestine will return, Israeli colonization will cease, just like the Crusades did, and warned that if Israel wants to erase Gaza, we will enter into the unknown, with the Palestinian people being mighty and the battle is still in its early stages.



He questioned why the West aligns with Israel, asserting that there is an occupied Palestinian people, and it is essential to stand with their rights.



Jumblatt considered the statements of Israeli extremists akin to colonialism and described it as racist extremism, emphasizing the need for a unified Arab stance calling for the end of occupation.