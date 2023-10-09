Israeli shelling blocks the main road near Marwahin intersection

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli shelling blocks the main road near Marwahin intersection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli shelling blocks the main road near Marwahin intersection

Israeli bombardment has disrupted the main road at the Marwahin intersection. 

The military site near the town of Aita al-Shaab was subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, coinciding with intense Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flying over the skies of Marwahin.

Lebanon News

Israeli Shelling

Block

Road

Marwahin

Intersection

LBCI Next
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-07

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-06

No roadmap for Syrian refugees: Maronite League warns of integration challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Tensions rise as shelling nears Southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
World News
06:45

Borrell: Emergency meeting on Tuesday for EU foreign ministers regarding Israel and Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More