On Monday afternoon, UNIFIL expressed on the X platform that peacekeepers detected explosions near Al-Boustan in southwest Lebanon.It added: "While we are working to gather more information, UNIFIL Head and Force Commander Maj. Gen. Lázaro is in contact with the involved parties, urging them to exercise maximum restraint and utilize UNIFIL's liaison and coordination mechanisms to prevent further escalation and loss of life."