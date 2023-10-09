Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Addresses Current Security Situation in the South

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed on Monday the current security situation in the south with his visitors at the Grand Serail. In this context, he met with the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

He also held meetings with French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon. Imran Riza.

Additionally, he discussed matters concerning the Ministry of Telecommunications with Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications, Johnny Qorm.