Tensions rise as shelling nears Southern Lebanese villages

The National News Agency reported that the shelling by the occupying forces had reached the outskirts of Beit Lif, Rmeish, and Aita Al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as the valleys and hills surrounding the towns of Shmayyarin, Marwahin, and Zalloutiyeh.



The Israeli warplanes have intensified their flights in the skies and have used incendiary bombs, causing fires in the vicinity of the area adjacent to the Blue Line near the town of Ramyeh.



Meanwhile, an atmosphere of cautious calm prevails in the western sector adjacent to the Blue Line despite sporadic shelling and the presence of hostile aircraft in the skies, it added.