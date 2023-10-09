Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 11:45
High views
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

A Hezbollah member was reported killed in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli airstrikes, according to information provided by a Lebanese security source to Al Arabiya.

