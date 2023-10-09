Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

Hezbollah released a statement regarding the death of one of its members on the border: "With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr, the mujahid Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, known as 'Houssam Aitaroun,' from the southern town of Aitaroun."



"He sacrificed his life due to the Zionist enemy's aggression on southern Lebanon this afternoon, Monday, October 9, 2023," it concluded.





