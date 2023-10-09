Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

Hezbollah released a statement regarding the death of a second member on the border: "With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr, the mujahid Ali Raef Ftouni, known as 'Haidar,' from Zuqaq al-Blat, Beirut."



"He sacrificed his life due to the Zionist enemy's aggression on southern Lebanon this afternoon, Monday, October 9, 2023," it concluded.