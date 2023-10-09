In a statement released by the Fatah Movement, it was reported that during a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip's resistance fighters in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, gunfire was directed at the march as it reached the At Tiri neighborhood.



The shots were fired from the direction of the Safsaf and Al-Ras al-Ahmar neighborhoods.



National Security forces and Fatah Movement members were present in the area and had facilitated the march, welcoming it.



Unfortunately, they were also subjected to direct gunfire, injuring one of their members.



The Fatah Movement strongly condemns this act by Zionist forces and rejects the baseless accusations that our forces were responsible for the gunfire.