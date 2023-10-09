Fatah Movement's statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fatah Movement&#39;s statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fatah Movement's statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march

In a statement released by the Fatah Movement, it was reported that during a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip's resistance fighters in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, gunfire was directed at the march as it reached the At Tiri neighborhood.

The shots were fired from the direction of the Safsaf and Al-Ras al-Ahmar neighborhoods.

National Security forces and Fatah Movement members were present in the area and had facilitated the march, welcoming it.

Unfortunately, they were also subjected to direct gunfire, injuring one of their members.

The Fatah Movement strongly condemns this act by Zionist forces and rejects the baseless accusations that our forces were responsible for the gunfire.

Lebanon News

Fatah Movement

Statement

Attack

Ain al-Hilweh

Gaza

Solidarity

March

LBCI Next
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Israel Imposes Full Siege on Gaza Following Unprecedented Attack

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08

Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Statement from President Joe Biden: Condemning terrorist attacks in Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

Minor injury to Lebanese Army officer in Israeli shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling of the central sector of the border with Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Fatah Movement's statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More