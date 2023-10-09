News
Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members
Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 15:04
High views
Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members
Hezbollah issued a statement in which it announced that "after the martyrdom of three of our jihadist brothers this [Monday] afternoon as a result of Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and villages, groups from the Islamic Resistance launched an initial response by attacking the Branit base, which is the command center of the Galilee Brigade, and the Afifim base, which is the command center of a Katbiya affiliated with the Western Brigade, using guided missiles and mortar shells, inflicting direct hits."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Jihadist
Israel
Attacks
Islamic Resistance
