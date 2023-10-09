Minor injury to Lebanese Army officer in Israeli shelling

Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 15:16
High views
0min
Minor injury to Lebanese Army officer in Israeli shelling

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that border areas in the south were subjected to shelling by the Israeli enemy.

It added that several mortar shells fell in the courtyard of a Lebanese Army center on the outskirts of the town of Rmeish, resulting in a minor injury to an officer.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Border

South

Shelling

Israel

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
