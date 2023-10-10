Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

2023-10-10 | 03:21
Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes
Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

After the clashes that occurred on Monday, everyone is waiting to see how things will develop.

Following the Israeli army's launch of illuminating flares, the situation has returned to normal on Tuesday, and the atmosphere appears to be calmer in the town of Rmeish and all the border villages.

It is worth noting that three Hezbollah martyrs fell in the battles on Monday.
 

The Cabinet is set to convene at the Grand Serail on Thursday to discuss current developments
Israeli surveillance aircraft spotted over Rmeish on the Southern border
