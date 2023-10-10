The Cabinet is set to convene at the Grand Serail on Thursday to discuss current developments

Lebanon News
2023-10-10 | 05:02
High views
The Cabinet is set to convene at the Grand Serail on Thursday to discuss current developments
0min
The Cabinet is set to convene at the Grand Serail on Thursday to discuss current developments

The Secretary-General of the Cabinet announced that on Thursday, October 12, 2023, the caretaker Cabinet will hold a session at the Grand Serail to discuss current developments in light of the evolving situation on all fronts.

Additionally, they will present the periodic report on the implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet, dated September 11, 2023, concerning the issue of Syrian displacement.

To fulfill their constitutional duties and a sense of national responsibility, Prime Minister Najib Mikati has extended this invitation and made it available to all ministers to participate in the scheduled session in response to the call of national duty.

This reflects their dedication, especially given the sensitive circumstances the country is currently facing.

