Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country

2023-10-10 | 06:35
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country

The Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, announced, "Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace cover the entire Lebanese territory."

According to a report from the Lebanese Army Command, there have been 10,887 aerial violations over the past ten years. "For example, in 2019, violations reached 344 over Beirut and the airport."

Hamieh stated, "Certainly, decision-makers in civil aviation are aware of the danger of what the Israeli enemy is doing over Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. On average, there are about 144 violations annually over the city of Beirut and the airport, as the entire world should know."
 

