In an interview with the National News Agency (NNA) regarding the situation along the Blue Line on Tuesday, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti emphasized that the current situation in UNIFIL's area of operations, although volatile, is stable despite some challenging days and concerning events.



Incidents of gunfire exchanges between Lebanese territory and Israel have not escalated into full-scale conflict. He stated that UNIFIL is exerting its utmost efforts to prevent any further escalation.



Tenenti mentioned, "Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. We have increased patrols and operations to help detect rocket launches through our radar capabilities. Our activities are coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces, and many are conducted together with them."



He added: "We have actively engaged with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to de-escalate the situation and avoid misunderstandings. Peacekeepers continue their essential work, though this has at times been from shelters for their safety."



"Our main goal is to help avoid conflict between Lebanon and Israel, and any event that brings conflict closer is a concern. Our focus is on maintaining security and stability in the area," he stressed.



UNIFIL spokesperson emphasized, "We have fully engaged our liaison and coordination mechanisms at all levels to help avoid misunderstandings between Lebanon and Israel that could lead to an escalation of the conflict. This is our main focus at the moment, and we are working 24/7 to accomplish it."